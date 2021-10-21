Miss Saigon 25th anniversary production to be released on Netflix next month

The 25th-anniversary special performance of Miss Saigon is headed for Netflix UK, the streaming site has sneakily revealed.

Adding the record-breaking WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical to its "Coming Soon" section, the piece will be available from 16 November.

The West End production stars Eva Noblezada, Alistair Brammer, Jon Jon Briones and Rachelle Ann Go.

Boublil and Schönberg's musical tells the tragic tale of young bar girl Kim, orphaned by the Vietnam war, who falls in love with an American GI called Chris - but their lives are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

A day later on 17 November, Netflix will be releasing a big-screen version of Jonathan Larson's musical tick, tick...boom!, marking Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut.