Mischief nominated for National Television Award for The Goes Wrong Show

Mischief Comedy, formed in 2008 and responsible for the global sensation The Play That Goes Wrong, have been nominated for a National Television Award for their hit series The Goes Wrong Show.

Audiences are able to vote for their winners right now via the NTA website, with the winner set to be revealed on 9 September 2021 from the O2 in London.

The multi-part series sees Mischief bring their trademark brand of subversive, anarchic humour to screens – with the series available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The company will be back in action this summer on stages across the UK.

You can vote for The Goes Wrong Show in the Best Comedy category here.