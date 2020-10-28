Midnight Tango to be streamed on YouTube as part of The Shows Must Go On! series

The Shows Must Go On! has revealed the next show it will be streaming on Friday night.

Available from 7pm GMT for 48 hours will be the 2011 production of Midnight Tango.

Featuring Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace, the piece is produced by choreographer Arlene Phillips and features tango dancing from across the world. The piece went on to have a ten-week residency in the West End in 2012.

The piece will be available via YouTube – with audiences actively encouraged to donate to support the arts while the majority of venues remain closed.