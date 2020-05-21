Michelle Collins releases series of monologues for charity with Ian McKellen, Pearl Mackie and more

A new series of monologues, curated and produced by Michelle Collins alongside the Equity Benevolent Fund, has been released online for charity.

Entitled "#FortheLoveofArts", the scheme sees acting talent come together to raise funds for beleaguered artists and individuals during the ongoing pandemic.

Appearing in the series are Ian McKellen, Derek Jacobi, Layton Williams, Miriam-Teak Lee, Sue Johnston, Lesley Manville, Elaine Paige, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Mandeep Dhillon, Joseph Fiennes, Miriam Margolyes, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Pearl Mackie and more. Some of the monologues are brand new works penned especially for the series.

Collins said to WhatsOnStage: "As we know – it's very hard for everyone, and it feels like our industry has been left out by the Government. This a great chance for actors to do something – to actually act.

"I needed it to be a cross-section of the industry – from the royalty of theatreworld like Ian McKellen and Derek Jacobi through to new musical stars like Miriam-Teak Lee and Layton Williams. It's a real mix of talent in our country. There are also great playwrights involved in the initiative – Sally Abbott, Tony Brown and some brand new writers who have just graduated."

The Equity Benevolent Fund is currently giving out up to £86,000 per week in aid, you can donate here.

The monologues can be viewed on the Equity Benevolent Fund's YouTube channel.

See a full list of those involved below: .