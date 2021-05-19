Michael Sheen and the Under Milk Wood cast in rehearsals at the National Theatre

Photos have been revealed offering a first look inside the National Theatre's upcoming production of Under Milk Wood.

Led by Michael Sheen, the piece will play at the venue from 16 June. While currently sold out, rush tickets will be available for the piece.

Directed by Lyndsey Turner, also appearing in the play are Susan Brown, Ifan Huw Dafydd, Alan David, Michael Elwyn, Kezrena James, Karl Johnson, Gaynor Morgan Rees, Anthony O'Donnell, Siân Phillips and Cleo Sylvestre.

Siân Owen will provide additional material, while, on the creative side, set and costume design is by Merle Hensel, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, movement by Imogen Knight, songs composed by Edward-Rhys Harry, and sound design and additional compositions by Donato Wharton.Tom Bellerby is staff director.

The Under Milk Wood cast

© Cameron Slater

Gaynor Morgan Rees

© Cameron Slater

Michael Sheen

© Cameron Slater

Cleo Sylvestre

© Cameron Slater

Cleo Sylvestre

© Cameron Slater

Michael Sheen

© Cameron Slater