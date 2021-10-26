Michael Longhurst discusses the Donmar Warehouse's new refurbishment

Artistic director Michael Longhurst has given us a low-down on the new look Donmar Warehouse!

As part of the spatial reconfiguration, more natural light has been brought into the building while the new redesign, overseen by architects Haworth Tompkins, Longhurst and designer Tom Scutt, has brought back some of the venue's original warehouse aesthetic.

Step-free street-level ramps, as well as new lifts and wider door access, have been provided, while extra toilets and a café have been added to the front of house space. There are also refurbished seats in the auditorium, which will now welcome guide dogs and hearing dogs.