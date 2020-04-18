Michael Ball, Captain Thomas Moore and NHS Choir release "You'll Never Walk Alone" for charity

Michael Ball has surged up the charts with a special charity version of "You'll Never Walk Alone", joining the man of the hour Captain Thomas Moore and the NHS Voices for Care Choir.

Moore's walk around his care home has raised more than £22m for charity so far, with the fundraising effort showing no signs of slowing down.

To coincide with the effort, Ball, the NHS Voices for Care Choir and Moore recorded a special version of the iconic Carousel tune "You'll Never Walk Alone". You can download the track here, with all proceeds going to charity.

Ball tweeted a special video to coincide with the track's release