Michael Ball, Captain Thomas Moore and NHS Choir release "You'll Never Walk Alone" for charity
The captain's fundraising campaign has made more than £22 million so far
Michael Ball has surged up the charts with a special charity version of "You'll Never Walk Alone", joining the man of the hour Captain Thomas Moore and the NHS Voices for Care Choir.
Moore's walk around his care home has raised more than £22m for charity so far, with the fundraising effort showing no signs of slowing down.
To coincide with the effort, Ball, the NHS Voices for Care Choir and Moore recorded a special version of the iconic Carousel tune "You'll Never Walk Alone". You can download the track here, with all proceeds going to charity.
Ball tweeted a special video to coincide with the track's release
What an honour it's been. @captaintommoore you are an inspiration. We also couldn't have done this without the amazing NHS Voices for Care Choir. You can download the single now - 100% of the proceeds will go to Tom's walk fund. Let's get him a No.1 for his 100th birthday! pic.twitter.com/bUWPK0G35T— Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) April 18, 2020