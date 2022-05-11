Mercury Theatre and Salisbury Playhouse debut new comedy from Mischief duo

Good Luck, Studio, a new collaboration with Mischief, the company behind the Goes Wrong comedies, will premiere at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester later this year.

Written by Henry Shields and directed by Henry Lewis, the production opens on 5 October (previews from 30 September) at the Mercury Theatre before transferring to Salisbury Playhouse from 18 October to 5 November.

Described as a dark comedy, the play takes place during the final night of recording for a kid's TV show called Wibble the Dragon. The show is massively over budget and under written. With one hour left to film, 16 pages to go, and an audience of screaming children getting more and more impatient, the cast and crew know big cuddly heads are going to roll.

Shields said: "I am thrilled, delighted, excited and utterly terrified to be presenting my first solo work Good Luck, Studio at the Mercury Theatre Colchester and Salisbury Playhouse. With the help of the Mischief team, we will be creating a show that is extremely funny, totally original, and not at all suitable for children."

Lewis added: "I am absolutely thrilled to making my directorial debut with this hilarious new play."

Good Luck, Studio is produced by Mercury and Wiltshire Creative by arrangement with Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd. There will be access performances available across both venues.