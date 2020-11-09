Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Derek Jacobi and Kenneth Branagh to star in charity evening

If there was a Transformers series for the Honours List – this would be it.

Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith will appear in a live conversation with Sir Kenneth Branagh.

The quintet will be discussing their lives and careers via a Zoom Q&A on Sunday 29 November at 7pm, with audiences providing questions during the evening.

The series is in aid of theatrical charity Acting for Others and has been organised by Lockdown Theatre.

Producer Rob Grant, said today: "We began this initiative when Robert Lindsay suggested we considered donating our proceeds to the RTF charity, a charity that is part of Acting for Others. In this climate, it sounded like a truly worthy cause, and we decided to mount future productions entirely for the benefit of the charity, and via them, the performing arts industry, which is suffering so hideously from the restrictions on live entertainment, with no clear end in sight. We enjoy putting the shows on, the cast enjoy performing them, and the audiences enjoy watching. It's a three-way win."

Tickets are available via the Lockdown Theatre website now.