Three Matthew Bourne shows to be broadcast on Sky Arts

Three Matthew Bourne productions will be broadcast on TV over the coming weeks.

Under the "REEL Adventures" banner, the New Adventures shows will begin being shown on Sky Arts from the end of this week. The first is Bourne's Swan Lake, which will be run on Sunday 19 April. On 26 April, Bourne's Romeo and Juliet will be presented, while on 3 May the award-winning dance thriller The Car Man will be broadcast. All showings are at 8pm.

Swan Lake toured the UK in 2018/19, and was captured live at Sadler's Wells during that time. Romeo and Juliet was captured last summer at the same venue, while The Car Man was filmed in 2015.

The company will also present daily digital activities across its online channels. Bourne said: "We've been overwhelmed by the support from our dedicated community of friends and followers. It's important, now more than ever, that we stay connected with each other whilst we navigate what is an incredibly challenging time for us all. We have always endeavoured to bring our productions to a wider audience through collaborations with Sky Arts and More2Screen.

"At a time when none of us are able to enjoy a live performance at our local theatre we're delighted to be able to reach audiences through their TV. Huge thanks go to Sky Arts and all those involved in creating these films for making this possible at such short notice."