Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! to return for Sadler's Wells run and UK tour

Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! will return for a new London run and a UK tour, it has been revealed.

The production, featuring the music of Tchaikovsky, was first produced in 1992 and was last seen in 2012, when it celebrated its 20th birthday.

Bourne said today: "The long-awaited return of New Adventures' Nutcracker! after nine years, is certainly cause for celebration! My very first full-length production dates from 1992 and remains the most singular interpretation of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece, back in 2020 to delight a new generation of theatre and dance fans. Featuring the extraordinary designs of Anthony Ward and a cast of beloved characters that are unique to this version of the classic Hoffmann tale.

"It's time to say hello again to the yobby Gobstopper Boys, the cheeky Marshmallow Girls, the seductive Knickerbocker Glory and the flamenco stylings of The Liquorice Allsorts in the Kingdom of Sweetieland presided over by King Sherbert and Queen Candy! I'm thrilled to showcase a new generation of New Adventures stars in this now classic show that holds a very special place in our Company's history and in the hearts of our audiences."

Dates for the tour and London run, confirmed to be at Sadler's Wells, will be announced in early 2020, with tickets on sale in February 2020.