Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! tour and Sadler's Wells run dates announced

Dates and venues have been announced for the upcoming tour of Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker!, which opens in November.

The production, featuring the music of Tchaikovsky, was first produced in 1992 and was last seen in 2012, when it celebrated its 20th birthday.

It will open at Theatre Royal Plymouth on 16 November 2020, where it plays until 21 November, before visiting The Lowry (24 to 28 November), Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin (2 to 6 December) and playing for a full season at Sadler's Wells in London from 8 December 2020 to 24 January 2021.

Further national and international tour dates for 2021 are to be revealed.

Bourne's award-winning production of The Red Shoes recently completed a run at Sadler's Wells, and is currently on a major tour.