Matilda the Musical original London leads reunite as show celebrates tenth anniversary

The four original London Matildas reunited at the Cambridge Theatre to discuss their time in the multi-award-winning musical, created by the RSC and adapted by Roald Dahl's bestselling novel. It tells the story of a young girl imbued with supernatural powers.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the show is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve. The casting director is Will Burton, with Jessica Ronane as children's casting director.

A variety of stars also appeared at the show's tenth anniversary performance on Friday night, joined by creators Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly.

