Matilda the Musical extends West End run and releases "When I Grow Up" performance

The company of Matilda the Musical have performed a special version of "When I Grow Up", as the show prepares to celebrate its tenth birthday.

The award-winning production, originally staged at the RSC, has announced a booking extension at the Cambridge Theatre through to May 2022, with groups and schools also able to book through to Christmas 2022. Tickets are on sale for the show here.

On 13 September, the show's current Mrs Phelps, Landi Oshinowo, will read an extract from the original Roald Dahl text to mark the author's Story Day, via the Puffin Books YouTube channel.

Written by Dennis Kelly, the show has music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and direction by Matthew Warchus. The production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

