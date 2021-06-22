Matilda the Musical announces West End cast for autumn return

The new company for Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin's stage adaptation of Roald Dahl's iconic Matilda has been revealed, ahead of the show's return in September.

Playing at the Cambridge Theatre, the four performers taking on the lead role will be Imogen Cole, Alyssa D'Souza, Alex Munden and Zoe Simon.

In the young company (playing either Bruce, Lavender or Amanda or Matilda's classmates) will be Hari Aggarwal, Thommy Bailey Vine, Kieron Bell, Tom Bonomini, Drew Edwards, Robyn Elwell, Rory Finnegan, Darcy Kelly, Ben Lee, Keanna-Skye O'Quinn, Nicholas Parris, Bella Perdoni, Chancé Quaye, Scarlett Jayne Rackham, Bren Reilly, Niamh Ritchie, Jacob Savva, Jayden Seder and Alex Stockton.

Continuing in the show will be Kaspar Cahill-Ritter, Sienna Clarke, Rosie Gell-Marquez, Beth Gilmour, Louie Gray, and Gracie Hodson-Prior.

In the adult company, Carly Thoms will be taking over the role of Miss Honey, joining Elliot Harper as Miss Trunchbull, Sebastien Torkia as Mr Wormwood and Annette McLaughlin who will be returning to the role of Mrs Wormwood, taking over from Marianne Benedict.

Also in the adult cast are Liberty Buckland, Georgia Carling, Roger Dipper, Katrina Dix, Kate Kenrick, Ben Kerr, Matt Krzan, Connor Lewis, Tom Mather, Bryan Mottram, Kane Oliver Parry, Landi Oshinowo, Ryan Pidgen, James Revell, Gemma Scholes and Dawn Williams.

Minchin said today: "I'm SO excited that the West End will be reopening soon, and that Matilda will be back on stage in time for its 10th birthday. And that I'll be able to be in my favourite city for the first time in two years! I've so keenly missed Matilda, my London family, and live theatre in general."

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the show is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

Tickets for the show are on sale now with performances beginning on 16 September – you can also watch a new trailer here.