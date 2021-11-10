Matilda musical movie details revealed by Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly

Writer Dennis Kelly and composer Tim Minchin, who are in London celebrating the RSC's Matilda the Musical's tenth anniversary,

Ahead of our extended interview with the Matilda team, coming later this week, we thought we'd reveal what Kelly (who has also penned the screenplay) and Minchin had to say about the upcoming flick.

Minchin revealed he'd be creating a new number for the screen version of his award-winning classic, while Kelly also elaborated on how the challenges to adapt a piece for the screen compared with writing for the stage. Kelly also praised the relentless artistic drive of director Matthew Warchus, who oversaw the original production and now takes the helm for the big screen.

Watch the pair chat here:

The stage show, based on Roald Dahl's book of the same name, is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and direction by Warchus. It tells of a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.

It is will be released theatrically in the UK by Sony Pictures, with a streamed release for other territories via Netflix. It will be released in cinemas in the UK on 22 December 2022, with a Netflix release set for the same month everywhere else.

Also in the film will be Stephen Graham (Line of Duty) and Andrea Riseborough (The Death of Stalin) as Mr and Mrs Wormwood, while comedian Sindhu Vee will play librarian Mrs Phelps.