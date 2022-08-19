First show announced for new West End venue @sohoplace

The inaugural show for Nica Burns' new West End venue @sohoplace has been confirmed.

The New Vic Theatre production of Marvellous (which received a stellar review from WhatsOnStage in March) will transfer to the central London theatre for a six week limited engagement from 15 October.

Burns commented: "Marvellous is precisely that, marvellous. A wonderful production of a heartwarming and uplifting tale about an extraordinary man who decided he would lead an exceptional life. And against all the odds, he has and does. The New Vic in North Staffordshire, led by its brilliant director Theresa Heskins, is an absolute jewel of a regional theatre, the cultural beacon of the area and the beating heart of its community. As we open our new theatre in-the-round, we are honoured to be collaborating with and learning from the expertise of the New Vic's amazing team."

Written by Neil Baldwin and Malcolm Clarke and directed by Theresa Heskins, the play explores Baldwin's inspirational and "marvellous" life.

The cast includes (in alphabetical order) Suzanne Ahmet, Charlie Bence, Gareth Cassidy, Alex Frost, Mike Hugo, Jerone Marsh-Reid and Daniel Murphy.

The production's creative team include Lis Evans (designer), Caroline Wilkes (associate director), Daniella Beattie (lighting and projection designer), Beverley Norris-Edmunds (movement director), James Earls-Davis (original sound designer), Alex Day (New Vic sound designer), Paul Groothius (sound designer for London transfer), Conrad Nelson (original musical director and composer), James Atherton​​​ (musical director cover), Jenny Holford (personal assistant to neurodiverse actors), Caroline Hetherington (vocal coach), Anji Carroll (c​​asting associate) and Patrick Molony and Chris Easton (production management).

Next up at @sohoplace will be two new productions: the first directed by Josie Rourke and the second under the helm of Dominic Cooke.