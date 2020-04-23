Mark Rylance to star in Jerusalem revival in 2021

Mark Rylance will star in a new revival of Jez Butterworth's Jerusalem.

Opening in 2021, the revival will be directed by Ian Rickson (who oversaw the original production). The remainder of the cast and creative team is to be announced.

Butterworth's award-winning play, following a caravan-dwelling vagabond Johnny "Rooster" Byron, originally opened at the Royal Court in the summer of 2009 before transferring to the West End in 2010. It returned in 2011 and was also performed on Broadway.

Rylance won Tony and Olivier Awards for his turn as Byron in the original production.

Dates and venues are to be announced, though the production is expected to either open or run in London.