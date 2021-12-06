Mark Gatiss reflects on his A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story adaptation

We recently took a trip to Alexandra Palace to chat with Mark Gatiss about his take on Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story.

The stage show premiered at Nottingham Playhouse from 29 October to 20 November, before transferring to the Alexandra Palace Theatre in London from 26 November.

Joining Gatiss as Jacob Marley in the cast are Nicholas Farrell as Ebenezer Scrooge, James Backway as Fred, Angelina Chudi as Caroline, Jo Eaton-Kent as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Zak Ford-Williams as Tiny Tim, Aoife Gaston as Belle, Christopher Godwin as the Narrator, Edward Harrison as Bob Cratchit, Sarah Ridgeway as Mrs Cratchit and Joe Shire as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Directed by Nottingham Playhouse's artistic director Adam Penford, the production is designed by Paul Wills with lighting design by Philip Gladwell, sound design by Ella Wahlström, video design by Nina Dunn, movement direction by Georgina Lamb and composition by Tingying Dong.

Sam Stevenson is the casting director, Matthew Forbes is the puppet director, Tom Attwood is the music director and Jasmine Teo is the associate director.

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story continues its London engagement through to 9 January 2022, with tickets on sale below.