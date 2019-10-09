Stephen Mangan, Kara Tointon and Sue Johnston celebrate opening The Man in the White Suit

Stephen Mangan and Kara Tointon celebrated with the cast and creative team as The Man in the White Suit opened in the West End on 8 October.

Mangan and Tointon lead the cast, which includes Sue Johnston, Richard Cordery, Richard Durden, Delroy Atkinson, Katie Bernstein, Ben Deery, Matthew Durkan, Rina Fatania, Oliver Kaderbhai, Eugene McCoy, Elliott Rennie and Katherine Toy.

WhatsOnStage chatted to the cast of the show after the opening night to see how they felt.

The Man in the White Suit follows Sidney Stratton, a scientist who is on track to develop a fabric that never gets dirty and never wears out. Sean Foley directs, with music provided by Noah and the Whale's Charlie Fink, choreography by Lizzi Gee, design by Michael Taylor, lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Ben and Max Ringham, fight direction by Alison De Burgh and song arrangements by Phil Bateman. The play is currently booking until 11 January.

The show is based on the play The Flower Within the Bud by Roger MacDougall, which was adapted for the screen by MacDougall, John Dighton and Alexander Mackendrick. The 1951 film starred Alex Guinness, Joan Greenwood and Cecil Parker.