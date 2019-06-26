Mamma Mia! The Party full cast announced

The London cast for Mamma Mia! The Party! has been announced.

The new immersive theatrical and dining experience will star Fed Zanni as Nikos, Steph Parry as Kate, Joanna Monro as Debbie, AJ Bentley as Adam, Julia Imbach as Kostantina, Elin König Andersson as Bella, Kimberly Powell as Nina, Pauline Stringer as Grandma, Gregor Stewart as Fernando, with Linda John-Pierre playing Debbie at certain performances and Allie Ho Chee playing Bella at certain performances.

Also in the cast are Molly Cleere, Jessica Spalis, Dawn Spence and Matthew Wesley. The musicians will be John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Kathryn Tindall, Steve Rushton and Mark Pusey.

The show is created by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus and is set in a taverna on the island of Skopelos. Here Nikos and his wife run a restaurant together, in which the audience eats throughout the evening.

The show has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson), and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Ulvaeus, adapted for the UK by Sandi Toksvig.

The London production is co-directed by Roine Söderlundh and Stacey Haynes, with set designed by Bengt Fröderberg, costumes designed by Annsofi Nyberg, lighting designed by Patrick Woodroffe and sound designed by Gareth Owen. The show runs at the O2 from 29 August.