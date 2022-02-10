Maiya Quansah-Breed and Billy Luke Nevers to perform Dominic Powell's musical revue in London

Maiya Quansah-Breed and Billy Luke Nevers are set to star in a new musical revue in London.

Premiering Dominic Powell's The Love Revue on 21 February, the Six and & Juliet (respectively) stars will be taking over the Phoenix Arts Club for one night only.

The event will take place twice at 7pm and 9pm, with special guest appearances to be revealed. The Love Revue is a blend of pop, R'n'B and musical theatre, telling the tale of two lovers, Peter and Ruth. Tickets are on sale now via the Phoenix Arts Club website.

It marks a reunion between Quansah-Breed and Powell after their work on new musical Cases and a Barn Theatre virtual concert.