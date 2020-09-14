Magic at the Musicals show to be recorded at The London Palladium

A variety of musical stars will appear together at The London Palladium on Thursday, September 17 for a show set to be broadcast over the radio.

As part of a special event planned by Magic Radio, 70 leading figures from across musical theatre will perform numbers that will then be beamed out on Magic at the Musicals via Magic Radio on 23 September.

Eleven performances will be recorded with a live, 23-piece orchestra, featuring members of the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, under musical director Jon Ranger (all required safety and hygiene measures will be met).

Across the broadcast event on the 23 September, Ruthie Henshall will be conducting interviews with the likes of Judy Craymer (producer of Mamma Mia!); Rebecca Kane Burton (CEO LW Theatres) and Sonia Friedman (multi-award-winning producer). John Owen Jones will host round tables with creatives including Trevor Dion Nicholas and Kenny Wax.

Sheena Mason, deputy content director Magic Network said: "The coronavirus has had devastating effects for many in the UK and has been particularly tough on the arts and entertainment industry. Musical theatre has a very special place in our hearts at Magic and our theatre-based station Magic at the Musicals, so we are thrilled to hold this event to help the industry, highlight the struggles that it has experienced during this time, and show the importance of the arts to our country.

"It's incredible to see everyone – both on and off stage and from all productions – come together for our special event."





The list of confirmed performers and interviewees includes:

Ruthie Henshall

John Owen Jones

Nicole Raquel Dennis (representing Dreamgirls)

Lucie Jones (representing Waitress)

Lee Mead

Cassidy Janson (Representing &Juliet)

Tyrone Huntley and the Soul Girls (representing the Regents Park production of Jesus Christ Superstar)

Trevor Dion Nicholas, (Aladdin and Hamilton)

Jarneia Richard- Noel (Representing SIX)

Courtney Bowman (Representing SIX)

Natalie Paris (Representing SIX)

Alexia McIntosh (Representing SIX)

Sophie Isaacs (Representing SIX)

Danielle Steers (Representing SIX)

Gugwana Dlamini (Representing Disney's The Lion King)

Mazz Murray (representing MAMMA MIA!)

Judy Craymer (Producer of MAMMA MIA!)

Sonia Friedman (Producer of Dreamgirls, Harry Potter, Book Of Mormon)

Julian Bird Olivier Awards & CEO of The Society Of London Theatre

Michael Harrison (producer of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; The Bodyguard)

Rebecca Kane (CEO of LW Theatres)

Michael Lynas (MD of ATG)

Kenny Wax (Producer of SIX the Musical)

Michael Rose (Producer Sleepless In Seattle)

Kate Griffiths – Make up artist.

Drew McOnie – Choreographer

Catherine Zuber – costume designer

Gabriella Slade – Costume Designer

Kelly Devine – Choreographer

Neil Austin – Lighting Designer

Richard Beadle (Musical Director)