Maggie Smith, Jim Carter, Kim Cattrall and more to participate in One Night Only at The Ivy

One Night Only will return to The Ivy in London's West End on Sunday 4 December to raise funds for theatrical charity Acting for Others.

The event will see a plethora of stars from the worlds of stage and screen waiting on tables, hosting and taking over the bar at the famous restaurant for a special sitting (including pre-dinner drinks and an exclusive three-course menu, with aperitif and wine) from 7pm.

In addition, Maggie Smith will join Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid and Penelope Wilton on the "Knights and Dames" table for the evening.

The line-up for One Night Only includes (in alphabetical order) Geraldine Alexander, Adjoa Andoh, Annette Badland, Joanna Bobbin, Samantha Bond, Harriet Cairns, Bessie Carter, Jim Carter, Kim Cattrall, Neil Dudgeon, Ben Forster, Tamsin Grieg, Ginny Holder, Tom Hopper, Celia Imrie, Cassidy Janson, Robert Lindsay, Lesley Manville, Jessica Madsen, Bill Paterson, Arlene Phillips, Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Samantha Spiro, Polly Walker and Tom Read Wilson.

Following the dinner, auctioneer Louise Simpson will be joined by Samantha Bond for a special auction. Prizes include dinner at J Sheekey and tickets to Mother Goose starring Ian McKellen at the Duke of York's Theatre followed by champagne on stage with the cast, a walk-on role at Midsomer Murders with Bond, and two tickets for I Remember It Well – The Christmas Edition at the Gielgud Theatre followed by meet and greet with Judi Dench and Gyles Brandreth, among many others.

Sir Stephen Waley-Cohen, co-chairman of Acting for Others, said: "After a two-year intermission, we are thrilled to be returning to hosting One Night Only at The Ivy restaurant, welcoming a fantastic cast of well-known faces from stage and screen. Thank you to all of our cast of waiters, bar staff and hosts as well as to all the guests for booking for another sold out evening in aid of Acting for Others. The support and generosity of all our supporters is invaluable in enabling us to continue to support all theatre workers in times of need, whether financial or emotional, through our network of 14 member charities."

The last One Night Only event raised over £88,000.

An online auction for those unable to attend the event itself is currently open and will close at 9pm on Saturday 3 December. Details can be found at https://app.givefundraising.co.uk/one-night-only-2022