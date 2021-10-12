Macbeth with Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle global live-stream and extension announced

An extension and global live-stream presentation of The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle, has been announced.

Streamed for five performances from 27 to 30 October 2021 directly from the Almeida, the digital option will go on sale on Friday. The extension, through to 27 November, will go on general sale on 21 October.

Yaël Farber's production is currently in previews at the north London, with the cast also featuring Michael Abubakar, Ross Anderson, Aoife Burke, Emun Elliott, Diane Fletcher, William Gaunt, Akiya Henry, Maureen Hibbert, Reuben Joseph, Gareth Kennerley, Valerie Lilley, Adam McNamara and Richard Rankin with the children played by Myles Grant, Jamie-Lee Martin, Henry Meredith, Dereke Oladele, Emet Yah Khai and K-ets Yah Khai.

It has design by Soutra Gilmour, costume by Joanna Scotcher, light by Tim Lutkin, sound by Peter Rice, composition by Tom Lane and movement by Emily Terndrup.