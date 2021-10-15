Macbeth at the Almeida – Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle celebrate opening Shakespeare's tragedy
The play comes to north London
Macbeth has now opened at the Almeida, with James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan leading the tragic tale of a Scottish thane.
Yaël Farber's production is currently in previews at the north London, with the cast also featuring Michael Abubakar, Ross Anderson, Aoife Burke, Emun Elliott, Diane Fletcher, William Gaunt, Akiya Henry, Maureen Hibbert, Reuben Joseph, Gareth Kennerley, Valerie Lilley, Adam McNamara and Richard Rankin with the children played by Myles Grant, Jamie-Lee Martin, Henry Meredith, Dereke Oladele, Emet Yah Khai and K-ets Yah Khai.
It has design by Soutra Gilmour, costume by Joanna Scotcher, light by Tim Lutkin, sound by Peter Rice, composition by Tom Lane and movement by Emily Terndrup.
The show just received a whopper of a review from WhatsOnStage.
The piece will be streamed for five performances from 27 to 30 October 2021 directly from the Almeida. It has also extended its run through to 27 November.