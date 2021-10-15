Macbeth at the Almeida – Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle celebrate opening Shakespeare's tragedy

Macbeth has now opened at the Almeida, with James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan leading the tragic tale of a Scottish thane.

Yaël Farber's production is currently in previews at the north London, with the cast also featuring Michael Abubakar, Ross Anderson, Aoife Burke, Emun Elliott, Diane Fletcher, William Gaunt, Akiya Henry, Maureen Hibbert, Reuben Joseph, Gareth Kennerley, Valerie Lilley, Adam McNamara and Richard Rankin with the children played by Myles Grant, Jamie-Lee Martin, Henry Meredith, Dereke Oladele, Emet Yah Khai and K-ets Yah Khai.

It has design by Soutra Gilmour, costume by Joanna Scotcher, light by Tim Lutkin, sound by Peter Rice, composition by Tom Lane and movement by Emily Terndrup.

The show just received a whopper of a review from WhatsOnStage.

The piece will be streamed for five performances from 27 to 30 October 2021 directly from the Almeida. It has also extended its run through to 27 November.

Valerie Lilley and Richard Rankin

© Stephanie Claire

Gareth Kennerley

© Stephanie Claire

Adam McNamara and Jack Lowden

© Stephanie Claire

Aifee Burke

© Stephanie Claire

The curtain call

© Stephanie Claire

James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan

© Stephanie Claire

Kate Pakenham, Soutra Gilmour, Yaël Farber, Phyllida Lloyd

© Stephanie Claire

Maureen Hibbert

© Stephanie Claire

Myles Grant, Jamie-Lee Martin, Dereke Oladele

© Stephanie Claire

Myles Grant, Ross Anderson, William Gaunt, Emun Elliot, Jamie-Lee Martin

© Stephanie Claire

Richard Rankin and Adam McNamara

© Stephanie Claire

Rupert Goold, Diane Fletcher

© Stephanie Claire