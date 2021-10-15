WhatsOnStage Logo
Macbeth at the Almeida – Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle celebrate opening Shakespeare's tragedy

The play comes to north London

The curtain call
© Stephanie Claire

Macbeth has now opened at the Almeida, with James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan leading the tragic tale of a Scottish thane.

Yaël Farber's production is currently in previews at the north London, with the cast also featuring Michael Abubakar, Ross Anderson, Aoife Burke, Emun Elliott, Diane Fletcher, William Gaunt, Akiya Henry, Maureen Hibbert, Reuben Joseph, Gareth Kennerley, Valerie Lilley, Adam McNamara and Richard Rankin with the children played by Myles Grant, Jamie-Lee Martin, Henry Meredith, Dereke Oladele, Emet Yah Khai and K-ets Yah Khai.

It has design by Soutra Gilmour, costume by Joanna Scotcher, light by Tim Lutkin, sound by Peter Rice, composition by Tom Lane and movement by Emily Terndrup.

The show just received a whopper of a review from WhatsOnStage.

The piece will be streamed for five performances from 27 to 30 October 2021 directly from the Almeida. It has also extended its run through to 27 November.

Valerie Lilley and Richard Rankin
© Stephanie Claire
Gareth Kennerley
© Stephanie Claire
Adam McNamara and Jack Lowden
© Stephanie Claire
Aifee Burke
© Stephanie Claire
The curtain call
© Stephanie Claire
James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan
© Stephanie Claire
Kate Pakenham, Soutra Gilmour, Yaël Farber, Phyllida Lloyd
© Stephanie Claire
Maureen Hibbert
© Stephanie Claire
Myles Grant, Jamie-Lee Martin, Dereke Oladele
© Stephanie Claire
Myles Grant, Ross Anderson, William Gaunt, Emun Elliot, Jamie-Lee Martin
© Stephanie Claire
Richard Rankin and Adam McNamara
© Stephanie Claire
Rupert Goold, Diane Fletcher
© Stephanie Claire
William Gaunt, Michael Abubakar
© Stephanie Claire
