Lyric Hammersmith Theatre to stream A Doll's House this month

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre will be streaming its hit production of A Doll's House.

Playwright Tanika Gupta adapted Henrik Ibsen's classic play for the west London venue, with Rachel O'Riordan directing Elliot Cowan, Tripti Tripuraneni, Anjana Vasan, Arinder Sadhra, Assad Zaman and Colin Tierney at the Lyric Hammersmith.

Design is by Lily Arnold, lighting by Kevin Treacy, sound by Gregory Clarke, composition by Arun Ghosh, choreography by Gauri Sharma Tripathi and casting by Stuart Burt.

In her review of the piece, critic Sarah Crompton said: "the production is both faithful to Ibsen and revelatory in its rethinking".

The show will be presented for one day only via the Lyric's YouTube from 2.30pm until midnight on Wednesday 20 May, 2020. It is free, though the venue is asking watchers to donate to its recovery fund.