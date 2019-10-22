Matt Smith and Claire Foy celebrate opening night of Lungs at The Old Vic

Andrew Scott, Jade Anouka and Tom Daley were among the guests celebrating the opening night of Lungs with Matt Smith and Claire Foy at The Old Vic.

The duo made their onstage reunion in Duncan MacMillan's show after their famous, award-winning partnership in Netflix's The Crown.

MacMillan's play looks at the question of why a couple would want to have a baby in the current climate of global warming, overpopulation and political unrest. The playwright is best known for his award-winning People, Places and Things and the stage adaptation of George Orwell's 1984.

Directed by the Old Vic's artistic director Matthew Warchus, Lungs has set and costumes by Rob Howell, lighting by Tim Lutkin, sound by Simon Baker and associate direction by Katy Rudd. The production will run until 9 November.