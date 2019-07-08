Luke Bayer and Hiba Elchikhe perform song from Fiver

Currently running at Southwark Playhouse until 20 July, Alex James Ellison and Tom Lees's new musical Fiver, follows the story of a £5 note as it makes its way through the hands of different London people.

Luke Bayer and Hiba Elchikhe star alongside Aoife Clesham, Alex James Ellison and Dan Buckley.

The show is directed by Ellison and Lees with lighting from Alex Musgrave and set design from Justin Williams.