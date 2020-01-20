Lucie Jones' West End solo concert to be released as an album

Lucie Jones' upcoming solo concert at the Adelphi Theatre will be recorded live and released as an album, it has been announced, while special guest stars on the night have also been revealed.

The concert will take place at the venue on London's Strand on Sunday 16 February 2020 at 7pm, with accompaniment by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

After performing on The X Factor ten years ago, Jones has gone on to star in shows such as Les Misérables, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer, Ghost and Rent. She is currently appearing in Waitress in the West End, and was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award for her performance as Jenna in the show.

It has been announced that Jones will be joined by her Waitress co-star Marisha Wallace as well as musical theatre icon and fellow Welsh native John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables)

The concert will feature old classics and modern hits, as well as stories from Jones' career. A release date for the album is to be confirmed.