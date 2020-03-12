Love, Love, Love team celebrate Lyric Hammersmith opening with Meera Syal, Diana Rigg and more

The cast and creative team of Love, Love, Love celebrated the show's opening at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre last night, with guests including Meera Syal, Diana Rigg, Guy Garvey and Monica Dolan.

The Mike Bartlett revival runs until 4 April and is set over 40 years, following a couple as they come together in the 60s, fight in the 90s and end up estranged in 2011. It was first seen in London at the Royal Court in 2012.

Rachael Stirling (Sandra) and Nicholas Burns (Kenneth)

Rachael Stirling and Nicholas Burns star as married couple Sandra and Kenneth, with Patrick Knowles playing Kenneth's brother Henry and Isabella Laughland and Mike Noble playing children Rose and Jamie.

Mike Noble (Jamie)

Isabella Laughland (Rose)

Patrick Knowles (Henry), Mike Noble (Jamie), Isabella Laughland (Rose), Rachel O'Riordan (director), Rachael Stirling (Sandra) and Nicholas Burns (Kenneth)

Love, Love, Love is the second production to be directed by Rachel O'Riordan in her inaugural season as artistic director and has set and costume design by Joanna Scotcher, lighting design by Paul Keogan, sound design and composition by Simon Slater and casting by Sam Stevenson.