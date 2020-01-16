Louise Jameson to direct Revenge in UK tour

A new UK tour of Robin Hawdon's thriller Revenge will be directed by Louise Jameson, it has been announced.

Jameson (EastEnders, Doctor Who) will oversee the stage production as it opens at Greenwich Theatre on 6 February before touring the UK. The show will star Jonathan McGarrity and Kate Ashmead.

Revenge tells the story of Bill Crayshaw, a politician who returns from a business trip to find his party agent has been killed. The show has lighting design by Claire Childs, fight direction by Dan Styles and set construction & props by Snugglebean Ltd.

After Greenwich, the show will tour to Bracknell, Coventry, Stafford, the Isle of Wight, Andover, Boston, Southport, Darlington, Stevenage, Chelmsford, Windermere, Mansfield, Winchester, Taunton, Wimborne and Croydon.