Longlist announced for inaugural Women's Prize for Playwriting
70 shows were selected from 1,169 submissions
The longlist has been revealed for the first ever Women's Prize for Playwriting.
Launched by Ellie Keel Productions and Paines Plough, the scheme was searching for texts over 60 minutes in length. The judging panel has featured award-winning actress Monica Dolan, Sarah Frankcom, Artistic Director of LAMDA, playwright and screenwriter Tanika Gupta, playwright Ella Hickson, theatre producer and former executive director of the Donmar Warehouse Kate Pakenham, actress and playwright Maxine Peake and artistic director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham. It is chaired by literary agent Mel Kenyon.
Any person of 16 years or older who is resident in the UK and Ireland and who identifies as female was able to enter, with the piece awarded the first prize by the judging panel receiving £12,000 on or around the day of the awards ceremony. Two further prizes are to be revealed, with the shortlist being revealed in the coming weeks.
The longlist:
Asfaneh Gray
Alice Allemano
Alison Carr
Amanda Wilkin
Amy Rhianne Milton
Amy Trigg
Babirye Bukilwa
Bisola Elizabeth Alabi
Caitlin McEwan
Camilla Whitehill
Caroline Loncq
Charlotte Thompson
Chino Odimba
Chloe Yates
Ciara Cassoni
Ciara Elizabeth Smyth
Deborah Acheampong
Eilidh Nurse
Elizabeth Chan
Elspeth Penny
Eve Leigh
Frances Grin
Gaia Sorcha Fenn
Georgina Burns
Holly McKinlay
Isley Lynn
Jacqui Honess-Martin
Jane Bodie
Janine McEwan
Jennifer Lunn
Jenny Knotts
Jessica Luxembourg
Jessica Norman
Julia Grogan
Julie Tsang
Kim Taylor
Lao Lee
Laura McGrady
Lisa Carroll
Lorna French
Lucy Bell
Madeleine Accalia
Miriam Battye
Naomi Obeng
Naomi Sheldon
Natalie Mackinnon
Natasha Collie
Olivia Hannah
Olivia Hennessy
Rosie MacPherson
Sam Potter
Sandy Foster
Sara Shaarawi
Sarah Gordon
Saskia Livingstone
Selma Dimitrijevic
Shaan Sahota
Silva Semerciyan
Sonali Bhattacharyya
Sophia Chetin-Leuner
Sorcha McCaffrey
Stefanie Reynolds
Stella Green
Tife Kusoro
Tutku Barbaros
Victoria Barclay
Yolanda Mercy