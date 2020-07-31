Longlist announced for inaugural Women's Prize for Playwriting

The longlist has been revealed for the first ever Women's Prize for Playwriting.

Launched by Ellie Keel Productions and Paines Plough, the scheme was searching for texts over 60 minutes in length. The judging panel has featured award-winning actress Monica Dolan, Sarah Frankcom, Artistic Director of LAMDA, playwright and screenwriter Tanika Gupta, playwright Ella Hickson, theatre producer and former executive director of the Donmar Warehouse Kate Pakenham, actress and playwright Maxine Peake and artistic director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham. It is chaired by literary agent Mel Kenyon.

Any person of 16 years or older who is resident in the UK and Ireland and who identifies as female was able to enter, with the piece awarded the first prize by the judging panel receiving £12,000 on or around the day of the awards ceremony. Two further prizes are to be revealed, with the shortlist being revealed in the coming weeks.

The longlist:

Asfaneh Gray

Alice Allemano

Alison Carr

Amanda Wilkin

Amy Rhianne Milton

Amy Trigg

Babirye Bukilwa

Bisola Elizabeth Alabi

Caitlin McEwan

Camilla Whitehill

Caroline Loncq

Charlotte Thompson

Chino Odimba

Chloe Yates

Ciara Cassoni

Ciara Elizabeth Smyth

Deborah Acheampong

Eilidh Nurse

Elizabeth Chan

Elspeth Penny

Eve Leigh

Frances Grin

Gaia Sorcha Fenn

Georgina Burns

Holly McKinlay

Isley Lynn

Jacqui Honess-Martin

Jane Bodie

Janine McEwan

Jennifer Lunn

Jenny Knotts

Jessica Luxembourg

Jessica Norman

Julia Grogan

Julie Tsang

Kim Taylor

Lao Lee

Laura McGrady

Lisa Carroll

Lorna French

Lucy Bell

Madeleine Accalia

Miriam Battye

Naomi Obeng

Naomi Sheldon

Natalie Mackinnon

Natasha Collie

Olivia Hannah

Olivia Hennessy

Rosie MacPherson

Sam Potter

Sandy Foster

Sara Shaarawi

Sarah Gordon

Saskia Livingstone

Selma Dimitrijevic

Shaan Sahota

Silva Semerciyan

Sonali Bhattacharyya

Sophia Chetin-Leuner

Sorcha McCaffrey

Stefanie Reynolds

Stella Green

Tife Kusoro

Tutku Barbaros

Victoria Barclay

Yolanda Mercy