Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury hosts special rooftop call to prayer to mark end of Ramadhan

The locked down Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury was used as the site for the call-to-prayer to mark the end of Ramadhan and the start of Eid celebrations.

For the first time, the call to prayer (adhaan) occurred from the roof of the Canterbury venue.

Organiser and Canterbury resident Zayed Zaheer said: "The necessities of lockdown and social distancing in these difficult times for us all meant that the district's Muslims were unable to celebrate Eid in their usual way.



© Marlowe Theatre Canterbury

"With enormous thanks to The Marlowe Theatre for making it possible, we felt a call to prayer from a Muslim with a beautiful voice would be a fitting gesture of peace, harmony and solidarity as we face the consequences of the current pandemic as one."

The venue's chief executive Deborah Shaw added: "We were delighted to have been able to help with something which means so much to our Muslim community. Eid Mubarak!"

Ramadhan, the Muslim month of fasting, began in the evening of month of 23 April.