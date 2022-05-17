WhatsOnStage to live-stream Prima Facie post-show Q&A

WhatsOnStage will be live-streaming a panel discussion taking place after this evening's performance of Prima Facie.

Suzie Miller's show, marking the West End debut of Jodie Comer, follows a rising star barrister who has her life up-ended.

It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, who described it as "an unforgettable moment of theatre."

The live-stream is set to begin just after 9.30pm on WhatsOnStage's Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/whatsonstage.

Appearing will be:

– Leah Sidi (chair)

– Kate Parker (founder of The Schools Consent Project)

– Stephanie Hayward (barrister and founder of behind the gown)

– Danielle Manson (barrister)

– DSI Clair Kelland

– Soma Sara (founder of Everyone's Invited, an anonymous space for survivors to share stories)