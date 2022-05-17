WhatsOnStage to live-stream Prima Facie post-show Q&A
The show is currently playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre
WhatsOnStage will be live-streaming a panel discussion taking place after this evening's performance of Prima Facie.
Suzie Miller's show, marking the West End debut of Jodie Comer, follows a rising star barrister who has her life up-ended.
It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, who described it as "an unforgettable moment of theatre."
The live-stream is set to begin just after 9.30pm on WhatsOnStage's Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/whatsonstage.
Appearing will be:
– Leah Sidi (chair)
– Kate Parker (founder of The Schools Consent Project)
– Stephanie Hayward (barrister and founder of behind the gown)
– Danielle Manson (barrister)
– DSI Clair Kelland
– Soma Sara (founder of Everyone's Invited, an anonymous space for survivors to share stories)