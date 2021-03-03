Disney's live-action Pinocchio film casts Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Award-winning stage and screen star Cynthia Erivo and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are among those that have joined the live-action version of Disney's Pinocchio.

According to media reports, Erivo will play the Blue Fairy (who helps support the titular puppet who is brought to life as a boy) while Gordon-Levitt will voice of Jiminy Cricket. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will voice Pinocchio, with Keegan-Michael Key as the voice of Honest John and Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull (set to be a new character).

The new cast will join the previously revealed Luke Evans as the Coachman and Tom Hanks as Geppetto. Directed by Robert Zemeckis (who helped co-write the upcoming Back to the Future musical, with a plethora of credits including Forrest Gump), no release date is currently set for the film. We await further news.

Pinocchio was brought to the stage in 2017, co-produced by Disney and the National Theatre, with book by Dennis Kelly and direction by John Tiffany.