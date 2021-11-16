WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

Little Women musical at the Park Theatre: first look photos released

The production continues until 19 December

Hana Ichijo (Meg), Anastasia Martin (Beth) and Mary Moore (Amy)
© Pamela Raith

Production images have now been officially released for the musical version of Little Women, which has its London premiere at the Park Theatre.

The Hope Mill production runs to 19 December, directed by Bronagh Lagan (Rags). The musical is based on Louisa May Alcott's seminal 1868 novel about a group of daughters making their way in the world. It has book and lyrics by Allan Knee and Mindi Dickstein as well as music by Jason Howland.

The piece has set and costume design by Nik Corrall, musical direction by Leo Munby, orchestrations by Andy Collyer, choreography by Sarah Golding, lighting design by Ben M Rogers, sound design by Paul Gavin and casting by Jane Deitch.

Appearing will be Ryan Bennett (Jersey Boys) as Professor Bhaer, Hana Ichijo (Arts Educational School graduate) as Meg, Sev Keoshgerian (Little Miss Sunshine) as Laurie, Anastasia Martin (Legend) as Beth, Mary Moore (The Sorcerer's Apprentice) as Amy, Bernadine Pritchett (The Phantom of the Opera) as Aunt March, Brian Protheroe (The Lord of the Rings) as Mr Lawrence, Lejaun Sheppard (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) as John Brooke, Savannah Stevenson ( Wicked) as Marmee and Lydia White (CinderELLA) as Jo. Also in the company is Liv Andrusier (Royal Academy of Music graduate).

Bernadine Pritchett (Aunt March)
© Pamela Raith
Bernadine Pritchett (Aunt March)
© Pamela Raith
Bernadine Pritchett (Mrs Kirk) and Lydia White (Jo)
© Pamela Raith
Brian Protheroe (Mr Lawrence)
© Pamela Raith
Lejaun Sheppard (John Brooke)
© Pamela Raith
Lejaun Sheppard (John Brooke) and Hana Ichijo (Meg)
© Pamela Raith
Hana Ichijo (Meg), Anastasia Martin (Beth) and Mary Moore (Amy)
© Pamela Raith
Mary Moore (Amy), Lydia White (Jo), Anastasia Martin (Beth) and Hana Ichijo (Amy)
© Pamela Raith
Lydia White (Jo)
© Pamela Raith
Lydia White (Jo)
© Pamela Raith
Lydia White (Jo)
© Pamela Raith
Mary Moore (Amy) and Sev Keoshgerian (Laurie)
© Pamela Raith
Ryan Bennett (Professor Bhaer)
© Pamela Raith
Ryan Bennett (Professor Bhaer) and Lydia White (Jo)
© Pamela Raith
Ryan Bennett (Professor Bhaer) and Lydia White (Jo)
© Pamela Raith
Savannah Stevenson (Marmee) and Lydia White (Jo)
© Pamela Raith
Savannah Stevenson (Marmee)
© Pamela Raith
Sev Keoshgerian (Laurie)
© Pamela Raith
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...