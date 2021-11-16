Little Women musical at the Park Theatre: first look photos released

Production images have now been officially released for the musical version of Little Women, which has its London premiere at the Park Theatre.

The Hope Mill production runs to 19 December, directed by Bronagh Lagan (Rags). The musical is based on Louisa May Alcott's seminal 1868 novel about a group of daughters making their way in the world. It has book and lyrics by Allan Knee and Mindi Dickstein as well as music by Jason Howland.

The piece has set and costume design by Nik Corrall, musical direction by Leo Munby, orchestrations by Andy Collyer, choreography by Sarah Golding, lighting design by Ben M Rogers, sound design by Paul Gavin and casting by Jane Deitch.

Appearing will be Ryan Bennett (Jersey Boys) as Professor Bhaer, Hana Ichijo (Arts Educational School graduate) as Meg, Sev Keoshgerian (Little Miss Sunshine) as Laurie, Anastasia Martin (Legend) as Beth, Mary Moore (The Sorcerer's Apprentice) as Amy, Bernadine Pritchett (The Phantom of the Opera) as Aunt March, Brian Protheroe (The Lord of the Rings) as Mr Lawrence, Lejaun Sheppard (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) as John Brooke, Savannah Stevenson ( Wicked) as Marmee and Lydia White (CinderELLA) as Jo. Also in the company is Liv Andrusier (Royal Academy of Music graduate).

