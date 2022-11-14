Line-up for West End Musical Christmas revealed

The line-up has been revealed for West End Musical Christmas, returning to the Lyric Theatre.

The festive event, which will see stars taking on songs from the season, runs on 19 December.

Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Rachel John (Hamilton), Shanay Holmes (Get Up, Stand Up!), Oliver Ormson (Frozen), Sophie Isaacs (Heathers), Laura Pick (Wicked) and special guest Joshua Williams, who won the "Star Of Musical Con" competition at this year's Musical Con.

Producer Holmes comments: "There is no better way of getting in the Christmas spirit than having a cast of West End stars sing your favourite Christmas songs.

"If you're a musical theatre fan, this is your official Christmas Party invite, so put on your festive finest or your dodgy Christmas jumpers and we'll see you at the Lyric Theatre on 19 December!"

