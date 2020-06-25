Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals Hamilton Disney clip and announces two changes made to the show

A minute-long clip of the Hamilton movie has been released, while the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has clarified what changes have been made to the show to allow it to be watchable for all ages.

Taking to Twitter to enlighten Hamilton fans, Miranda said: "LANGUAGE! On July 3, you're getting the whole show, every note and scene, and a one-minute countdown clock during intermission (bathroom!). But MPAA has a hard rule about language: more than one utterance of "f**k" is an automatic R rating. We have three "f**ks" in our show.

"So I literally gave two f**ks so the kids could see it: one. in "Yorktown", there's a mute over "I get the f**k back up again" Two. "Southern *record scratch*kin' Democratic Republicans." You can sing whatEVER you like at home (even sync up the album)! Love you. Enjoy."

Miranda has also said that translated subtitles for different languages are being worked on and will be added when they're completed.

Originally meant to be released in cinemas next year, the show will feature the original Broadway cast, including Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr, Daveed Diggs and more, and be available on Disney from 3 July. It will be released in the UK.

The stage production of Hamilton, about the creation of the USA and one of its founding fathers, has book, music and lyrics by Miranda. It is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G Lapointe.