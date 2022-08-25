Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander and Susan Stroman announce Broadway musical New York, New York

Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed his next musical project – a stage show based on Martin Scorsese's 1977 film New York, New York.

Susan Stroman (Crazy for You) will direct and choreograph, with the show featuring the numbers of John Kander and Fred Ebb (Chicago, The Scottsboro Boys, Cabaret). Miranda (Hamilton) will write additional lyrics for new Kander tunes.

Sonia Friedman (The Doctor, The Inheritance, The Ferryman, The 47th, Patriots, Leopoldstadt, Uncle Vanya, Oklahoma!) is set to produce alongside Tom Kirdahy, while David Thompson (Scottsboro Boys) will write the book alongside Sharon Washington.

Also part of the creative team are Sam Davis (music supervision and arrangements), Daryl Waters and Davis (orchestrations), David Loud (vocal arrangements) with music direction by Alvin Hough Jr. Foresight Theatrical are general managers while casting (for a company of 31) is being handled by Jim Carnahan and Jason Thinger.

According to Deadline, the musical will bear little actual resemblance to the film, focusing on a new storyline set in 1946.

The show will begin performances on Broadway in March 2023, with a venue to be revealed.