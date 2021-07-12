Lin-Manuel Miranda says he will start work on a new stage musical in 2022

Chatting to the New York Times last week, the relatively venerable Lin-Manuel Miranda spilled some details on his hopes for the future.

For the record, there is already a dense volume of Miranda work coming over the next few months, including new film Vivo, new Disney movie Encanto and Jonathan Larson's tick, tick...Boom!, which the Hamilton creator has adapted for Netflix. The Little Mermaid, which Miranda composed new tunes for, is also in the middle of shooting.

But after that, Miranda says he hopes to return to the creating for the stage with fresh material. Chatting to Michael Paulson, he said he has "several ideas...when I'm in the shower or walking the dog...I don't know which one is going to raise its hand at the dawn of 2022." Miranda adds that when it eventually comes, it'll be almost like it comes vomiting out (the Hamilton star using a bit of a graphic mime to illustrate this point).

Miranda also revealed that he has been working with the Hamilton casts to help the work of a racial justice task force, to aid issues regarding equity, diversity and inclusion – both on-stage and off. He also said he hopes that, one day, In the Heights should return to Broadway.

We wait with baited breath to find out what could be on its way – what would you like to see Miranda make?