Lin-Manuel Miranda to appear in conversation with Giles Terera as part of new Mountview series

Lin-Manuel Miranda will feature in a brand new series of talks presented by award-winning performer Giles Terera.

Hosted on the Mountview YouTube channel, each weekly episode will see Terera spend an hour talking to stars about their careers, while also pitching questions sent in by Mountview students.

The first interviewee will be Pulitzer winner Miranda, creator of Hamilton and In the Heights. Terera will chat with Miranda on 11 May at 6pm, with subsequent episodes to feature Noma Dumezweni (who originated the role of Hermione in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Amanda Holden (Mountview alumna and honorary doctorate recipient). More episodes are to be announced.

Terera said: "I'm thrilled to be hosting Mountview LIVE - helping young artists is really important to me, and this is a fantastic opportunity for the next generation of theatre makers to learn from established figures within the industry. As I know from my time there, Mountview's commitment to providing training for everyone is a massive part of what makes it so special and I can't wait to get started on this project."