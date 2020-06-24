Lin-Manuel Miranda announces new Disney movie musical he's working on

Lin-Manuel Miranda has given more details about an upcoming Disney musical movie that he's working on.

Chatting on Good Morning America earlier this week, Miranda said: "I'm writing a new animated musical movie with Disney Animation. I'm collaborating with the Zootopia guys, and Jared Bush [who directed Zootopia and worked with Miranda on Moana]. It's set in Colombia and that's all I can say before Bob Iger shows up at my door."

Dates, casting and titles for the film are to be announced. Miranda previously worked on the music for hit film Moana, including the award-winning "How Far I'll Go" and "You're Welcome" with The Rock.

Miranda's Pulitzer-winning musical Hamilton is about to be released as a filmed Broadway production on Disney – you can find out more here.

Fast becoming the busiest man in showbusiness, other projects that Miranda has in the pipeline include the cinematic release of his musical In the Heights, as well as co-writing songs for the live-action version of The Little Mermaid with Alan Menken. He has also written 11 new songs for Vivo, a Sony Pictures Animation film, and was making his directorial debut on a new Netflix version of Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical musical Tick, Tick... Boom! before the lockdown began.