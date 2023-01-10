Life of Pi and Best of Enemies to be shown in cinemas

Two West End productions will be shown in cinemas via NTLive later this year, it has been revealed.

The WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-winning production of Life of Pi, currently in its final week in the West End and set to tour later this year, will be broadcast in cinemas from 30 March 2023.

The show is based on Yann Martel's cherished novel about a boy stranded on a lifeboat after a storm, only to find himself joined by a Bengal tiger.

The original West End cast of Life of Pi

© Johan Persson

Also, David Harewood (Homeland) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) will appear in the cinematic release of James Graham's award-winning play Best of Enemies, about two feuding political rivals who battle it out on television.

It will be in cinemas from 18 May – having picked up two five-star reviews from Sarah Crompton during its runs both at the Young Vic and in the West End.