Les Misérables announces complete casting for full West End run

Full casting has been revealed for Les Misérables in the West End ahead of its September return to a complete production.

Joining the company are Chanice Alexander-Burnett as Fantine, Jordan Shaw as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette and making her West End debut Sha Dessi as Eponine.

They join the continuing Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier and Harry Apps as Marius.

The company also includes Kelly Agbowu, Emma Barr, Richard Carson, Cellen Chugg Jones, Rodney Earl Clarke, Danny Colligan, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Jessie Hart, Connor Jones, Jessica Joslin, Michael Kholwadia, Sarah Lark, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Claire O'Leary, Kathy Peacock, Mark Pearce, Sam Peggs, Sake Wijers, Mared Williams, Phoebe Williams and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

Jordan Shaw, Sha Dessi, Chanice Alexander-Burnett and Charlie Burn



Cameron Mackintosh said "After 18 long months of unprecedented shut down of the commercial theatre, it is thrilling to see the West End reopen with all its major productions and safely welcome back audiences who have been so supportive to our industry. The staged concert of Les Misérables has been uniquely able to keep the large scale theatrical flag flying on Shaftesbury Avenue, clocking up a record breaking 250 performance run. Many of the wonderful artists in the concert were drawn from both the acclaimed new West End and national touring productions which had opened just before the pandemic closed them down, playing to full houses. Spectacular though the staged concert (which will embark on a World Tour in 2024) is, the fully staged new production of Les Misérables has become an international sell out sensation all over again, continuing to bring audiences to their feet as the longest running musical in the world.

"The famous barricades of this latest West End production will be manned by a brilliant and diverse company of new and established talents, that demonstrate why our training system is the envy of the world and our theatre practitioners both on and off stage are incomparable, despite the lack of support of the commercial theatre from this government. It is hugely gratifying, as the show celebrates its 36th birthday this October at the Sondheim Theatre, that Les Misérables continues to be one of the most popular and contemporary musicals of all time."

Les Misérables, based on Victor Hugo's novel, returns to its full production on 25 September It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.

The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.