Les Dennis replaces Paul Merton in West End Hairspray

Les Dennis will replace Paul Merton in the eagerly anticipated Hairspray West End production.

In a statement the show said: "Following the delay to the production because of the pandemic, Paul is unfortunately not able to join the company due to long-standing scheduling commitments."

Dennis will play the role of Wilbur Turnblad in the show, joining Michael Ball, Lizzie Bea, Marisha Wallace, Rita Simons and more.

The full company includes Georgia Anderson, Kimani Arthur, Dermot Canavan, Lori Haley Fox, Mari McGinlay, Ashley Samuels, Michael Vinsen and Imogen Bailey, Pearce Barron, Jordan Benjamin, Joel Cooper, Luke George, Christopher Gopaul, Bradley Judge, Winny Herbert, Lily Laight, Madeleine Lawton, Holly Liburd, Will Luckett, Mireia Mambo, Kody Mortimer, Robyn Rose, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Amy West and Natalie Woods.

Jack O'Brien will direct, with book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, choreography by Jerry Mitchell, costumes by William Ivey Long, set by David Rockwell and casting by Jill Green.

The show will run from 22 June to 29 September 2021. The first four weeks will play with social distancing.