Leopoldstadt at Wyndham's Theatre in the West End: first look photos

WhatsOnStage has a first look at Leopoldstadt as it runs at Wyndham's Theatre in the West End, with a press night on 12 February and currently booking until 13 June.

Tom Stoppard's brand new play is set in 1900, in the Viennese Jewish quarter that shares its name. It focusses on a family and their lives over the turbulent first half of the 20th century.

The cast of 41 features adults Faye Castelow, Felicity Davidson, Avye Leventis, Sadie Shimmi, Adrian Scarborough, Luke Thallon, Sebastian Armesto, Jenna Augen, Rhys Bailey, Joe Coen, Mark Edel-Hunt, Clara Francis, Ilan Galkoff, Caroline Gruber, Sam Hoare, Natalie Law, Noof McEwan, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Jake Neads, Aaron Neil, Alexander Newland, Yasmin Paige, Griffin Stevens, Ed Stoppard, Eleanor Wyld and Alexis Zegerman.

The children's cast will be made up of Jarlan Bogolubov, Ramsay Robertson, Joshua Schneider, Toby Cohen, Zachary Cohen, Olivia Festinger, Tamar Laniado, Maya Larholm, Daniel Lawson, Louis Levy, Libby Lewis, Jack Meredith, Chloe Raphael, Beatrice Rapstone and Montague Rapstone.

Set design is by Richard Hudson, with costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting by Neil Austin, sound and original music by Adam Cork and movement by EJ Boyle. Casting is by Amy Ball, with children's casting by Verity Naughton.

The play is the sixth collaboration between Sonia Friedman Productions and Stoppard and reunites the trio of Friedman, Stoppard and director Patrick Marber, who last worked on Travesties in 2017.

