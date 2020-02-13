The Leopoldstadt cast and creative team celebrate West End opening at Wyndham's Theatre

The cast and creative team of Leopoldstadt celebrated the show's West End opening at Wyndham's Theatre last night, with guests including Nigella Lawson, Stephen Fry and Helen McCrory.

The company of Leopoldstadt

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Loading...

The cast of 41 features adults Faye Castelow, Felicity Davidson, Avye Leventis, Sadie Shimmi, Adrian Scarborough, Luke Thallon, Sebastian Armesto, Jenna Augen, Rhys Bailey, Joe Coen, Mark Edel-Hunt, Clara Francis, Ilan Galkoff, Caroline Gruber, Sam Hoare, Natalie Law, Noof McEwan, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Jake Neads, Aaron Neil, Alexander Newland, Yasmin Paige, Griffin Stevens, Ed Stoppard, Eleanor Wyld and Alexis Zegerman.

The company of Leopoldstadt

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Noof McEwan (Otto), Rhys Bailey (Young Nathan) and Joe Coen (Policeman)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Sam Hoare (Percy Chamberlain), Alexander Newland (Kurt) and Sebastian Armesto (Jacob/Nathan)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The children's cast is made up of Jarlan Bogolubov, Ramsay Robertson, Joshua Schneider, Toby Cohen, Zachary Cohen, Olivia Festinger, Tamar Laniado, Maya Larholm, Daniel Lawson, Louis Levy, Libby Lewis, Jack Meredith, Chloe Raphael, Beatrice Rapstone and Montague Rapstone.

Tom Stoppard (author), Sonia Friedman (producer) and Patrick Marber (director)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Ed Stoppard (Ludwig), Tom Stoppard (author) and Will Stoppard

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Tom Stoppard's brand new play is set in 1900, in the Viennese Jewish quarter that shares its name. It focusses on a family and their lives over the turbulent first half of the 20th century. The play is the sixth collaboration between Sonia Friedman Productions and Stoppard and reunites the trio of Friedman, Stoppard and director Patrick Marber, who last worked on Travesties in 2017.

Set design is by Richard Hudson, with costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting by Neil Austin, sound and original music by Adam Cork and movement by EJ Boyle. Casting is by Amy Ball, with children's casting by Verity Naughton.

The show is currently booking until 13 June.

Faye Castelow (Gretl) and Adrian Scarborough (Hermann)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Clara Francis (Wilma) and Ed Stoppard (Ludwig)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Sebastian Armesto (Jacob/Nathan) and Natalie Law (Jana)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Jenna Augen (Rosa)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Dorothea Myer-Bennett (Hanna)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Aaron Neil (Ernst)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Avye Leventis (Sally) and Felicity Davidson (Hilde)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Faye Castelow (Gretl)

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage