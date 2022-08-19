Laura Osnes sues New York Post for defamation over Crazy for You removal
The controversy continues
Broadway performer Laura Osnes (Anything Goes, Grease, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella) has sued Page Six over an article relating to her removal from a Crazy for You concert performance at the Guild Hall in East Hampton.
Osnes states that a story in the New York Post-owned website misrepresented her attitudes towards testing and vaccination last year. The 2021 Page Six article in question stated that the singer "has been let go from a Hamptons show because she refuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19", something that Osnes seems to be disputing, along with the questions around the option of testing as a vaccine substitute.
The lawsuit alleged that: "libellous conduct has caused, and continues to cause, disgrace and humiliation, harm to [Osnes'] professional and personal reputation, mental anguish and emotional distress". The two-time Tony nominee is asking for $5 million dollars in damages.
The performer had been set to appear in a concert performance in London earlier this year, but her appearance did not go ahead. She is now said to be performing three times a week in a musical circus show in Nashville, Tennessee.