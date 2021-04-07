Laura Baldwin to produce online concert The Platform

A new online concert, titled The Platform, will run later this month.

Providing a space for a variety of performers, ranging from recent graduates to drag queens, the event will feature 17 acts over the course of a 70-minute show.

On the list of performers are Laura Baldwin, Edward Bullingham, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Anya Ferdinand, Remi Ferdinand, Ghost Light (Adam Gillian & Ghost Light Ensemble), Chloë Hart, Miss Jacqui, Stephen Leask, Lovelle (Joshua Lovell), Leah St Luce, Christina Modestou, Clare Perkins, Samuel Routley, Harry Sheasby, Stanton Wright.

The event will be streamed on 24 and 25 April from 7.30pm, with tickets on sale now.

Baldwin and co-producer Wright said: "With diversity and inclusivity at its core, The Platform is for everyone. Any age, colour, shape, size…everyone! It's hoping to help create/continue the conversation for positive change."